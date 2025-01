General Mills released new Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Cinnamon Toast Crunch. It’s an explosion of sweet and salty with the fan-favorite Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavor dusting each crispy Chex Mix corn piece. Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Cinnamon Toast Crunch is available at limited convenience and grocery stores in early 2025 at a suggested retail price of $5.49.

General Mills

www.generalmills.com