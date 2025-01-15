New York-Style Hot Dogs

Manischewitz announced the launch of Manischewitz New York Style All-Beef Hot Dogs. These premium hot dogs will be available in supermarket, specialty, deli and convenience stores, offered in both regular and low-fat options at a suggested retail price of $9 for the 10.3-ounce package of six hot dogs.

Additionally, a Kosher for Passover version will also be available. These hot dogs can be prepared on a stovetop, in the oven or on the grill. Made with the finest ingredients and spices, these refrigerated hot dogs join the growing lineup of Manischewitz products.

