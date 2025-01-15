RITZ Bits launched a brand-new flavor: Spicy Queso. Offering a savory, flavorful taste, RITZ Bits Spicy Queso Cracker Sandwiches are a great addition to spice up the snack collection — whether munching at home or snacking on the go. Known for their tiny bite-sized proportions and rich flavors, RITZ Bits offer a layered experience that combines rich, creamy cheese flavor with a bold, spicy kick. The new addition to the RITZ Bits portfolio is available in snack-sized bags (three ounces) at convenience store locations now. Larger boxes (8.8 ounces) will be available at major food retailers starting in February.

