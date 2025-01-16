Core-Mark Reveals Expanded Regional Expo Event Lineup

Core-Mark has expanded its full slate of customer buying events this spring with six regional events being held across the country. In addition to the Anaheim and Atlanta shows that debuted in 2024, Expo South will bring the newest event to north Texas at the Fort Worth Convention Center on March 12.

With a focus on foodservice offerings and customer solutions, the regional expos offer a unique opportunity to network with more than 190 vendors, explore new products and innovations for the c-store industry, and take advantage of discounts that can help customers increase their profitability and build customer loyalty.

“Our Regional Expos provide a top-tier experience for our customers, and we’re thrilled to expand their locations, making it even easier for attendees to participate,” said Matt Hautau, VP of Merchandising, Core-Mark. “The Expos offer a unique opportunity to explore a variety of delicious, turnkey foodservice solutions, connect with vendor partners and Core-Mark leadership, and further enhance the success of their businesses.”

Upcoming events include:

Feb. 12-13: Core-Mark Expo West

Anaheim Convention Center

Anaheim, Calif.

Feb. 27: Core-Mark Expo East

Huntington Cleveland Convention Center

Cleveland, Ohio

March 12: Core-Mark Expo South

Fort Worth Convention Center

Fort Worth, Texas

March 20: Core-Mark Expo Southeast

Georgia World Congress Center

Atlanta, Ga.

March 27: Core-Mark Expo Midwest

Schaumburg Convention Center

Schaumburg, Ill.

April 9: Core-Mark Expo Northeast

Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino

Montville, Ct.

Registration is currently open for all Core-Mark Expo’s here. Prospective customers who are interested in attending can contact their local Core-Mark representative for more information.

Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 50,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 37 distribution centers. It services traditional convenience retailers, drug stores, box or supercenter stores, grocery stores, liquor stores, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.