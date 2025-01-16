Rutter’s Marks $2.1 Million in 2024 Charitable Donations

The company raised the funds through multiple events and initiatives throughout the year.

Rutter’s has announced a record-breaking $2.1 million in charitable donations for 2024. The milestone, according to the retailer, reflects the dedication of Rutter’s employees, suppliers and customers to making a positive impact on their communities.

Throughout the year, Rutter’s and Rutter’s Children’s Charities organized several events and initiatives that encouraged participation in charitable giving. Some of the company’s annual efforts include the Charity Cannister Program, an employee toy drive and $800,000 in Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) donations.

A highlight of the year was the Rutter’s Children’s Charities Annual Golf Outing, which raised over $950,000 to support the charity’s mission. The funds from this event fueled several ongoing initiatives, including the Youth Sports Giveaway, which donated $1,000 each to 50 youth sports leagues. These contributions benefitted local charitable organizations and helped promote active, healthy lifestyles for children in the community.

“At Rutter’s, we believe that giving back is not just an act of generosity; it’s a shared responsibility that enriches our communities and creates lasting change. We are proud to contribute to the causes that matter most, and through our charitable initiatives, we are inspired to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need. Together, we can build a better future for all,” said Chris Hartman, Rutter’s VP of Fuels, Advertising and Development.

Rutter’s also conducted its annual Toy Drive, with employees donating 378 toys. These toys were distributed between the Salvation Army and the Mount Alto Fire Department. In addition, Rutter’s Children’s Charities matched $10 for each toy donated, resulting in a total of 189 toys and $1,890 for each organization.

Furthermore, Rutter’s charitable contributions in 2024 included over $400,000 to the Central PA Food Bank’s Retail Donation Program. This generous donation included prepared subs, sandwiches, bakery items, milk, and tea products, ensuring continued support for local families in need.

Rutter’s, a privately held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Pa., operating 88 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Companies include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, a real estate company, and a children’s charity.

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 278-year history makes it the oldest vertically integrated food company in the U.S.