Fan-favorite retailer Buc-ee’s has announced plans for its latest Texas travel center, located in San Marcos. The chain will break ground on the site on Jan. 29, and will celebrate the start of construction with a ceremony attended by local leaders.

The new Buc-ee’s will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 128 fueling positions. Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available. Customers will find thousands of snack, meal and drink options, as well as the same award-winning restrooms, quality products and excellent service that the company is known for.

Attendees of the Buc-ee’s San Marcos groundbreaking ceremony will include local leaders, including Mayor Jane Hughson of San Marcos and County Judge Ruben Becerra among others.

Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri and Colorado. In 2024, Buc-ee’s broke ground on the its first Virginia, Mississippi and Ohio locations including and its third location in Georgia and Tennessee.

“The Buc-ee’s mantra is ‘exceed expectations’; this San Marcos location is a special step for us in that regard. The San Marcos store will help us provide the ultimate Buc-ee’s experience to all I-35 travelers, north and southbound,” said Buc-ee’s Director of Real Estate and Development, Stan Beard.

Throughout the project, Buc-ee’s corporate development team will continue to work closely with local partners. Buc-ee’s San Marcos will bring at least 200 full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k and three weeks of paid vacation.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s now has 35 stores across Texas, including the world’s largest convenience store, as well as 15 locations in other states. Buc-ee’s is known for clean bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, a unique collection of gifts, Buc-ee’s apparel and fresh food.