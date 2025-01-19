Crowded c-store menus are becoming a thing of the past. More c-stores today are focused on simplifying the menu to ensure easy and consistent product execution amid frequent staff turnover and to help lower mounting costs.

Made-to-order isn’t the only way to succeed with food, and more chains are opting for pre-prepared/pre-assembled options for a streamlined approach, with a focus on high quality ingredients and a pared down menu.

At CStore Connections, taking place from March 9-12 in Charlotte, N.C., retailers will share how they’re changing their menus, how it’s working and how customization fits into the puzzle.

Moderated by CStore Decisions’ Editor-in-Chief Erin Del Conte, the panelists include: Stephen Skidds, director of fresh foods/culinary, Nouria; Michael Wensel, fresh food category manager, Quality Dairy; Joy Almekies, senior director of food services, Global Partners; and Derek Thurston, director of food service, Cliff’s Local Market.

“In 2025, more c-store retailers are looking at ways to simplify their foodservice menu. For some that means making ingredients stretch across offerings and shortening menus, while for others it means more emphasis on preprepared offerings,” noted Del Conte. “Amid increasing costs and labor challenges, simplifying menus can be key in ensuring consistency, which is a crucial component to a successful foodservice program.”

The conference will also dive into topics like loyalty, food safety, mergers and acquisitions, digitalization and much more in roundtable burning issues exchanges, on top of a full lineup of expert speakers.