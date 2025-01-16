The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has proposed a radical rule that, if finalized, would significantly limit the level of nicotine allowed in cigarettes, cigars and other combusted tobacco products.

The FDA first announced its intent to propose such a rule in 2018 and intends to seek input on the proposal, including through public comment and the FDA’s Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee, the agency noted in a statement.

Through the proposal, the FDA aims to curb nicotine addiction and smoking-related diseases and deaths. The rule, however, would have a “devastating impact on tobacco retailers,” according to a recent statement from the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO).

The proposed rule would not ban cigarettes or any other tobacco products. The FDA is proposing to cap the nicotine level at 0.7 milligrams per gram of tobacco in cigarettes and certain other combusted tobacco products, which is significantly lower than the average concentration in these products on the market today.

The FDA’s proposal would apply to cigarettes, cigarette tobacco, roll-your-own tobacco, most cigars (including little cigars, cigarillos and most large cigars) and pipe tobacco. The proposed rule does not include e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, noncombusted cigarettes (such as heated tobacco products that meet the definition of a cigarette), waterpipe tobacco (hookah), smokeless tobacco products or premium cigars.

“To propose a new regulation such as this one, a federal agency is required to follow a multi-year, nine-step process that involves identifying the need for a new regulation, drafting the regulation, having the White House Office of Management and Budget review the proposed regulation under applicable executive orders, publishing the proposed regulation for public comment, reviewing all public comments, making any changes deemed necessary to the regulation, obtaining final White House Office of Management and Budget approval and publishing the final regulation with an effective date,” NATO’s statement continued. “With the publication of the proposed rule, the FDA is currently on the fifth step of this nine-step process.”

NATO emphasized that the next step in the process is the public comment period, which will be open for 240 days, starting Jan. 16. During this time, the public is able to express concerns, doubts and possible negative effects as a result of the proposal.

“Multiple administrations have acknowledged the immense opportunity that a proposal of this kind offers to address the burden of tobacco-related disease,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf. “Today’s proposal envisions a future where it would be less likely for young people to use cigarettes and more individuals who currently smoke could quit or switch to less harmful products. This action, if finalized, could save many lives and dramatically reduce the burden of severe illness and disability, while also saving huge amounts of money. I hope we can all agree that significantly reducing the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the U.S. is an admirable goal we should all work toward.”