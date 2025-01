In collaboration with Sammi, ProAmpac launched the MAP Sandwich Wedge, a fiber-based alternative to plastic clamshells. This solution integrates Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) technology, which extends shelf life, minimizes food waste and supports sustainability by reducing plastic use. The MAP Sandwich Wedge has received industry recognition, earning a prestigious AmeriStar Award for its innovative design and commitment to sustainability.

