Sponsored by The J.M. Smucker Co.

For years, Smucker’s® Uncrustables® has been a school lunch staple, delivering a combination of taste, convenience, and nostalgia for consumers. Now, this perfectly pocketable peanut butter and jelly sandwich is making its debut in the convenience store channel, and with 79 percent of consumers visiting convenience stores specifically to purchase prepared food or beverages, according to Datassential, this move offers operators an exciting grab-and-go solution for the modern consumer.

“Uncrustables has convenience in its DNA,” says Chris Achenbach, director of marketing at The J.M. Smucker Co. “The brand got its start as a solution for school foodservice operators. More recently, it has become a booming business in grocery and mass retail channels to the point where it’s got the number one item in the entire freezer aisle nationally.”

Despite its success, availability in c-stores has been limited—until now. The J.M. Smucker Co.’s billion-dollar investment in production capacity, including the world’s largest single-line bakery dedicated to Uncrustables sandwiches in Colorado and a new facility in Alabama, has allowed the brand to expand into the booming c-store space. “It’s an opportunity to take convenience to the next level,” Achenbach says.

One of Uncrustables sandwiches biggest advantages for operators is the refrigerated shelf life available exclusively in this channel. The extended-thawed sandwiches are perfect for grab-and-go fridges, where consumers can enjoy them immediately with zero prep time. “We know a lot of c-store shoppers are in a hurry and looking for something quick and satisfying,” Achenbach says. “An iconic Uncrustables sandwich—ready to enjoy—is the epitome of that.”

This ready-to-eat format eliminates the need for assembly, heating, or additional handling, providing a simple and satisfying meal or snack. “It’s more nourishing than a snack but far more convenient than many meal options,” Achenbach says

The J.M. Smucker Co. has developed single-serve packaging and smaller, channel-specific case packs that allow operators to optimize shelf space and maximize productivity, delivering operational benefits beyond its massive consumer appeal.

“The ready nature of the product offers versatility without requiring any additional effort,” Achenbach says. “Uncrustables leads in a lot of shelf productivity metrics in the freezer—and we’re seeing that success translate into c-stores.”

“A well-made PB&J is an American classic—it’s comforting, nourishing, and timeless,” says Achenbach. “Whether you’re a hungry kid, a tired commuter, or an athlete, we’ve got you covered.”

The product’s organic popularity has even reached high-profile athletes, celebrities, and influencers. “We get a lot of organic love—from pop stars to professional athletes,” Achenbach says. “Very few products can fuel busy families, delight celebrities, and sustain some of the world’s top athletes.”

The J.M. Smucker Co. is confident Uncrustables sandwiches will thrive in the grab-and-go sections of c-stores. “The brand has always had its magic and momentum,” Achenbach says. “Now we have the supply confidence to fully lean into this opportunity.”

To build a strong foundation, The J.M. Smucker Co. is focusing on its iconic peanut butter and grape and peanut butter and strawberry varieties. But, this ultimate grab-and-go PB&J is ready to satisfy a variety of childhood cravings, with innovations like peanut butter and honey and peanut butter and raspberry already hitting the market, with more flavors and formats in development.

For c-store operators, Smucker’s Uncrustables offers a ready-to-stock solution that combines portability and a proven track record of driving sales into a tidy little package of flavor favorites—minus the crumbs and crust.

To learn more about what Smucker Away From Home has to offer your c-store, visit their website.

By Drew Filipski