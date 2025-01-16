CStore Decisions’ Editor-in-Chief Erin Del Conte speaks with Rick Theilig, general manager, and Faheem Jamal, director of retail operations for Chestnut Petroleum Distributors, which operates approximately 75 company-operated Chestnut Market convenience stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The company is also a major distributor for Exxon Mobil, Shell, bp, Gulf and Irving, supplying fuel to about 230 locations in the Tri-State area.

Five years ago, Chestnut Petroleum Distributors began aligning its fleet of stores under the Chestnut Market banner. Now, with more visibility in its marketplace, Chestnut Market is mastering execution and consistency with help from its Retail Is Detail program while growing through remodels and new store builds. It’s also making bold strides with a stronger focus on food and the imminent launch of its new mobile app and loyalty program.

What’s more the second generation has taken on leadership roles within the family business, positioning the chain for the future. Tune in as we discuss the ins and outs of the Retail Is Detail program, store remodels, foodservice, bean-to-cup coffee, the chain’s history and goals, and so much more.

