QuikTrip’s co-founder Burt Holmes has passed away at the age of 93.

Holmes had a regular job as an insurance salesman in 1958, but he was also an entrepreneur with an ambition and talent for starting businesses. He was a co-owner of Burt’s Good Humor Ice Cream Company when he met with his old friend from Wilson Junior High School, Chester Cadieux. Burt had the idea to bring the 7-Eleven-type small grocery store concept to Tulsa, but he wasn’t ready to quit his job and run the store himself. Chester listened, agreed to operate the store in partnership with Burt, and the rest is history.

QuikTrip No. 1 opened Sept. 25, 1958.

Chet Cadieux had this to say upon the news of Burt’s passing:

“In 1958, Burt came up with the crazy idea to open a convenience store. We are extremely fortunate that he did because it created opportunities for so many people who make our company what it is today. On behalf of our 31,000 employees, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude. We will miss you, Burt, but we will never forget you.”