Seven Interesting Facts You Don’t Know About Biodiesel

Biodiesel has become a mainstream fuel popular with fleets that want to reduce their emissions in a cost-effective way while maintaining strong engine performance. But don’t just take my word for it. Here are seven facts about biodiesel’s popularity and environmental benefits, and what they mean for your c-store business.

1. From 2010 to 2018, U.S. biodiesel consumption grew 632%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

2. Biodiesel was the most popular alternative fuel option among respondents in the 2019 Fleet Purchasing Outlook published by the National Truck Equipment Association. It was also the top pick for future interest in alternative fuels. (Membership required to view report for free.)

3. Biodiesel was the first fuel named an advanced biofuel by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency based on its ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by more than 50% compared with petroleum.

4. We ran some calculations based on proven methodsto illustrate this emissions reduction from the opposite perspective too. Here’s how much higherGHG emissions are for other fuel choices, compared to REG B100 (100% biodiesel):

5. Thanks to their lower emissions and ability to meet California’s clean air regulations, biodiesel and renewable diesel eliminated a total of 4.3 million tonsof carbon dioxide in the state in 2018 — the highest of any fuels.

580% higher with petroleum diesel 435% higher with compressed natural gas 195% higher with an electric vehicle with natural gas-derived electricity



6. As clean air regulations gain traction across the country, fleet owners and operators are increasingly interested in ways to reduce their carbon footprint. C-stores can helpmeet this demand by offering renewable fuel options.

7. Ford’s best-selling F-150 truck now includes a diesel option, and it supports a B20 blend of biodiesel (20% biodiesel, 80% petroleum diesel). In addition to fleets, the market of passenger vehicle owners looking for biodiesel blends at c-stores will continue to grow.

If your c-store and customers are interested in learning more about biodiesel, REG would be happy to help.