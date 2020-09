CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte speaks with Andrew Slifka, executive vice president of Global Partners to learn more about how the company’s network of c-stores is serving its communities. When COVID-19 hit, Global Partners began donating meals to first responders in its communities. It’s AllTown Fresh c-stores also launched the One for One program, inviting the community to join in. For every meal purchased at AllTown Fresh a meal was donated to a first responder.