Petrosoft Adds Altria’s API to Its Scan Data Solution

New feature eases setup and integration for retailers, improves data workflows and helps uncover new promotion price sales opportunities.

Petrosoft introduced a new feature to its Scan Data solution, integrating Altria’s AGDC Price Promotions API. The new feature solves the first mile of scan data, accepting error-free price promotions and updating the c-store or other tobacco retailer’s point-of-sale (POS) within a few clicks.

The first mile of tobacco promotions setup can be complicated and prone to errors by tobacco retailers and their price book managers. This impacts the c-store or other tobacco retailer’s ability to receive credit and collect on Altria’s promotional programs. This integration also makes it easier to view all the products available for each price promotion, uncovering new opportunities.

According to a NACS two-part study, two of the top five technologies by impact on business includes back-office and POS systems. Petrosoft’s cloud platform and industry partnership are built for integration and easy data workflows to empower single, multi-unit and enterprises to easily collect, update, exchange and analyze their data.

C-stores and other tobacco retailers can take advantage of Altria’s $250 API incentive, which ends on Dec. 17, 2021, by:

Signing up with a third-party technology company’s program, such as Petrosoft’s Scan Data program.

Signing Altria’s consent form, giving consent to your 3rd party (Petrosoft) to access the API on your behalf.

Emailing [email protected] to let them know you authorize Petrosoft.

Retailers interested in learning more about APIs can view Petrosoft’s on demand webinar, which explains the impact of APIs on the c-store industry. Questions can be directed via email to [email protected].

Petrosoft’s leader is a chain retail operator and engineer who initially developed a cloud-based back-office software solution in 2002. Today, the company designs, develops and markets end-to-end c-store technology, enabling a seamless connection between vendors, point-of-sale, foodservice, back-office, network, analytics and financial systems.