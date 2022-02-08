Loomis U.S.

Even with the availability of alternative forms of payment, convenience stores are still predominately cash-run businesses, with cash accounting for 60 percent of purchases. But having large amounts of cash on hand leaves businesses vulnerable to risks such as internal and external loss or theft. Additionally, outdated and manual cash handling processes are time-consuming and financially draining.

Fortunately, there’s SafePoint by Loomis—a complete cash management ecosystem that helps convenience stores streamline cash processes, increase security, and save money.

SafePoint combines cutting-edge smart safe and cash recycler technology, dedicated IT support, system monitoring, armored transport, and customer service to address every cash management need with ease.

The SafePoint Titan family of smart safes (the flagship Titan model, Titan C, and Titan X expansion peripherals, plus the newest Titan S and Titan Z models) are the most advanced and secure on the market and are built to accommodate the needs of any size business. Features like remote support, a user-friendly interface, and built-in tutorials make for seamless integration in a store environment, and minimal downtime for training.

The Titan R line of cash recyclers introduce a new wave of benefits for retail customers, allowing them to automate nearly all steps in their cash-handling processes. Gone are the days of spending hours in the cash room—with the Titan R, employees can spend more valuable time on the sales floor assisting customers. And with sizes ranging from under-counter options to large-scale options for large retail operations, the Titan R line is designed to suit businesses of any size, helping them maximize their ROI while closing the loop in their cash management process.

“The great thing about the SafePoint product line is that we’re truly able to offer our clients the right solution for any business situation,” says Lenny Evansek, senior vice president of national retail development for Loomis. “From low-value and low-risk cash environments to those that need complete in-store automation around deposits and change order management—there are more than 60 different options available that can be used together with one common interface and platform.”

SafePoint customers also have total access to their cash data with Loomis Direct. This online customer portal features equipment management capabilities and provides complete visibility of and near-real-time access to account information, cash reporting, and tracking information, from pickup to delivery.

In addition to complete visibility, SafePoint customers also benefit from PlatformSync. PlatformSync is an API platform that is a direct link between the SafePoint smart safe or cash recycler and the convenience store’s back office departments. It records raw information from each safe, and then reports the store’s cash situation back to the brand in near-real time, along with other information, such as cash drops, courier events, coins and bills dispensed, and door events. Convenience stores then have the flexibility to feed that information to any reporting system they choose for easy access to analytics, reconciliation, and cash discrepancy resolution.

Finally, when customers choose SafePoint, they gain access to Loomis’ industry expertise and cash management services portfolio, which includes secure armored transport, hundreds of provisional banking partnerships, and a dedicated national customer support team.

“SafePoint is a technology-driven one-stop shop for our customers, and we strive to provide service that’s second to none,” says Moises Gonzalez, vice president of product development for SafePoint by Loomis. “It’s about becoming a partner for our customers and letting them know that we will always go above and beyond.”

Loomis is a global leader in cutting-edge cash management products and solutions. Our business is built on trust and integrity, and our vision is to continually expand our offerings to find the right solutions for our retail customers so that they can cut costs, improve efficiency, boost profitability, and protect their cash.

