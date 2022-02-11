Hoshizaki foodservice equipment helps c-stores have more efficient operations–saving energy and money!

Customers can have a variety of ice types with Hoshizaki crescent cubers and cubelet nugget-style ice machines. Available for use on top of dispensers, on bins or under the counter. Continuous innovation makes our ice machines more efficient with increased ice production and longer lifetime – operation savings. Our refrigerators, merchandisers and prep tables have features to maximize temperature control and keep food safe – saving on food and labor costs.

Dispensed drinks and freshly prepared foods have a higher profit margin than their prepackaged counterparts have and are therefore a smart choice for c-store owners. There is continued growth in c-store beverage choices for the consumer. This includes additional coffee flavors, smoothies and a broader variety of fountain drink options with flavor shots, teas, juices and sparkling waters.

C-store favorites include the KMD-530M_J, Crescent Cuber (crescent ice) and the FD-1002MAJ-C (cubelet ice). Both produce ice consistently and dependably to keep customers’ drinks deliciously chilled. These modular models are easily mounted on most major beverage dispensers.

The old standard prepackaged sandwiches provided by a third party are still available; however, they are quickly being replaced by fresh sandwiches made on location and, in many cases, made to order. The menu is not limited to sandwiches – many other options have been added to the c-store menu such as pizza, wraps, bowls and salads. Hoshizaki Sandwich Prep Tables, Mega Top Tables and Pizza Prep Tables allow for quick food prep and service while keeping food products at ideal, food-safe temperatures.

For sandwich, salad, or taco prep, the SR48B-12D4 two-section refrigerated prep table with drawers features stainless steel interior and exterior. Hoshizaki’s line of glass door merchandisers come in 6 different sizes from 7 to 65 cubic feet of interior storage capacity.

HOSHIZAKI is the world leader in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of products for the foodservice industry including ice machines, refrigerators, freezers, prep tables, display cases and dispensers. With corporate headquarters in Peachtree City, Georgia, Hoshizaki America, Inc.’s continuous innovation and commitment to the highest standards ensures that our customers have exceptional quality products.

Hoshizaki America, Inc.

618 Highway 74 South

Peachtree City, GA 30269

P: 800.438.6087

W: www.hoshizakiamerica.com