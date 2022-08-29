What Is Snus?

Snus is an oral tobacco product placed between the upper lip and gum and is viewed as an alternative to smoking or other tobacco products.

In simplest terms, snus is an unfermented tobacco product whose origin goes back to 1600’s Sweden. Wedged between the upper lip and gum, snus is enjoyed very much like dipping tobacco but usually does not cause the user to spit.

Snus originated as a way to preserve tobacco. It is widely viewed as an alternative to smoking, vaping, chewing, dipping, and dissolvable and snuff tobacco products.

To make snus, the tobacco leaves are first cut into small strips, air- and sun-dried, then ground into a powder. The ground tobacco is then treated with heat for 24 to 36 hours, reaching temperatures of around 212 degrees.

Loose snus was the first form and remains popular today. The contents are not pre-portioned, so users can decide the size, shape and weight of their portion. Since there is no material barrier between the tobacco and gum, loose snus takes users closer to the nicotine and flavor than any other format.

“All White” snus is said to be gaining in popularity, and for good reason since it reportedly does not stain teeth. It also does not release as much tobacco juice, hence there is less tobacco odor.

In Sweden, snus is considered to have helped to lower smoking rates, and over half of the users there are said to be former cigarette smokers.

According to Webmd.com, “In Norway, snus has helped cut down on smoking as well. People there have either used it to help them quit cigarettes or as an alternative to cigarettes, if they hadn’t successfully quit. And some Norwegian youth have taken up snus instead of cigarettes.”

Advocates make the case that snus is less harmful than inhaling nicotine. Since the tobacco is not burned, there is no smoke to inhale.

“Compared to cigarette smoking, the use of snus is probably less harmful,” said Michael Steinberg, director of the tobacco dependence program at Rutgers University.