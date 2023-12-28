NAG Conference Early Bird Pricing Expires Dec. 31

Early bird pricing for the NAG Convenience Conference is expiring on Dec. 31, 2023. C-store retailers should register now to take advantage of the discounted rate at https://event.nagconvenience.com/pricing/. The NAG Conference is set to feature six burning issue educational sessions, ample networking opportunities and its renowned information exchanges, where c-store retailers discuss challenges and opportunities with non-competing chains. Learn more about the agenda here. The NAG Conference is set for March 10-13 in Tampa Bay, Fla.

