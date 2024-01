Sign up now for the NAG Convenience Conference, set for March 10-13 in Tampa Bay Fla., and take advantage of the New Year’s discount by using the code NEWYEAR2024 for $150 off between now and Jan. 12. Make sure to use all capital letters when using the code. To register click here. The discount code is good for members and non-members. To learn more about membership click here. Watch the video for more: