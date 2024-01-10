Erin Del Conte, editor-in-chief, CStore Decisions, speaks with Joy Almekies, senior director food services, Global Partners LP, who shares her thoughts on the NAG Convenience Conference. The NAG Conference is set for March 10-13 in Tampa Bay, Fla. Retailers can register for the NAG Conference here. Learn more about the agenda here.
Joy Almekies Shares Her Thoughts on the NAG Conference
