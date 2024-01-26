Learn More About the NAG Artificial Intelligence Session

Mike Maxwell, senior vice president, Technology — Dining & C-Store for Bounteous, is set to lead the upcoming NAG Convenience session on “Using AI to Improve the Customer Experience.” AI has been radically transforming business. The impact of artificial intelligence (AI) continues to grow day by day, and c-stores will be affected by these shifts. Listen in as Maxwell explains what the session will include. The NAG Convenience conference takes place March 10-13 in Tampa Bay, Fla. Register or learn more at NAGConvenience.com.