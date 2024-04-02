The Pizza Program That is a “Blessing” for C-Store Operators

Sponsored by Hunt Brothers Pizza

Standing out from competitors can be a challenge for independently owned convenience stores. Hunt Brothers Pizza® created a c-store specific branded pizza program that is not a franchise and does not require fees, allowing even the smallest operators to have access to the power of a nationally branded pizza program.

Traditional franchises often come with hefty upfront costs and ongoing fees, but Hunt Brothers Pizza offers an alternative to costly foodservice franchising programs. Its comprehensive support and resources empower c-store owners and enhance business prospects without a financial burden.

“We try to help in whatever way stores need help,” says Dee Cleveland, head of marketing at Hunt Brothers Pizza. “But we try to do it more from a support and shared services perspective so operators are not having to do any heavy lifting.”

Recognizing the challenges faced by mom-and-pop shops, the company provides a turnkey solution that streamlines the startup process, allowing owners to start the program quickly. Hunt Brothers Pizza ensures that store owners can execute its program without the need for extensive training or additional staff. It provides a simple program structure that offers support for store owners, flexible equipment options, and marketing assistance.

“Our entire business model is our mantra: keep it simple. Simple gets done.” Cleveland says. This approach allows Hunt Brothers Pizza to provide high-quality, customizable pizzas with minimal effort from operators and employees.

“We provide pizzas pre-topped with cheese and sauce, ready for customization with toppings,” Cleveland says. “This provides the opportunity for our partners to appeal to two key consumer segments: the ‘grab and go’ customer seeking quick, ready-made Hunks (¼ of a pizza), and those who prefer made-to-order pizzas. With All Toppings No Extra Charge, our pricing remains consistent—whether you choose plain cheese or a fully loaded pizza, customers pay one price.”

Maintaining consistency with our products’ quality and flavor provides Hunt Brothers Pizza partners with customer loyalty. Annual LTOs consistently drive sales and consumer interest, like favorites Buffalo Chicken and Chicken Bacon Ranch, and a third LTO that changes every fall.

Even with LTOs, Hunt Brothers Pizza maintains simplicity with pre-topped and pre-flavored pizzas, eliminating the need for extra training. ‘When we introduce an LTO pizza, it arrives pre-topped and flavored,” Cleveland says. “All operators need to do is place it in the pizza oven. Since all pizzas are cooked the same way, it keeps it simple for our partners and it’s easy to execute.”

The Hunt Brothers Pizza program is time-tested and as such allows us to have options to fit each location. “We offer three different types of Pizza Shoppes to fit any need, including options for converting existing spaces into Pizza Shoppes,” Cleveland says.

The company also offers c-store owners free marketing materials to place throughout their store. “We provide our stores with in-store marketing materials free of charge from our account managers through direct store delivery,” Cleveland says. These weekly visits provide hands-on assistance with essential tasks such as inventory management, rotation, and employee training.

This support helps store owners tailor promotional efforts to their target demographics, ensuring Hunt Brothers Pizza partners stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. With custom marketing support available upon request, the company can meet the specific needs of individual stores. Regular giveaways and promotions on social media are provided to maintain customer enthusiasm and brand engagement, as well as sponsorship of events like NASCAR races, providing national marketing exposure to store owners.

Hunt Brothers Pizza’s innovative program bridges the gap between independent c-store operators and larger chain operators who have the benefit of a corporate foodservice program and traditional franchise benefits. By fostering partnerships with store operators and providing unparalleled support, simplicity, and flexibility, the company empowers c-store owners to thrive while delivering delicious pizza options to customers. With Hunt Brothers Pizza, it’s not just about serving pizza—it’s about serving communities and growing together.

By Drew Filipski