New York State Law Puts Framework in Place for Regulation of Hemp Industry

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo last week signed legislation establishing a regulatory framework for the production and sale of hemp and hemp extract in New York State. The measure also requires the hemp industry to test and label their products, protecting consumers from potential harm.

The legislation was signed pursuant to a chapter agreement, which provided for a more streamlined regulatory pathway for hemp products, granted the Department of Agriculture and Markets supervision over hemp growers and the Department of Health supervision over hemp extract; created a registration requirement for sellers of hemp extract products; made conforming regulatory changes to the 2018 Farm Bill; and defers decision making on hemp extracts, including CBD, as additives for food and beverages.

“The hemp industry in New York is exploding and with that growth comes a responsibility to regulate the industry in a way that helps ensure its long-term viability and protects consumers,” Cuomo said. “By establishing a regulatory framework for producing and selling hemp and hemp extract we can set the industry on a path to continued growth in a smart, safe way that empowers both farmers and consumers.”

New York State’s hemp program, including the hemp extract market, which sells popular products like CBD, has recently experienced significant growth. The growth of this industry, including more consumers using hemp extract products, has increased the need for a well-defined regulatory framework for producing and selling hemp extract as well as stronger protections for consumers.

“Today, New York has taken a nation-leading step forward to create the framework for growing, processing, and selling hemp extract and related products in our state,” said State Sen. Jen Metzger, chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, “providing a tremendous opportunity for our farmers and businesses up the value chain while ensuring that we have the standards needed to protect consumer safety and well-being.”

The measure helps achieve that goal by establishing a state permitting process for growers, processors and sellers of hemp and hemp extract as well as requires the laboratory testing and labeling of hemp extract products.

According to Assemblymember Donna Lupardo over the past five years, New York has developed one of the most highly regarded hemp programs in the country.

“Given the enormous consumer interest in hemp extracts like CBD, we need to develop labeling standards the public can rely on,” Lupardo said. “This legislation provides important consumer protections, while giving a clear direction for the hundreds of farmers, processors and manufacturers who have made substantial investments in this new industry.”

Cuomo also announced that New York State will host a hemp summit in January to further develop policies and priorities related to the burgeoning industry.