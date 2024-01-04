United Hemp Industry Provides Updated Farm Bill Priorities

A united hemp industry, comprised of 33 non-profit organizations, has come together to advocate for seven objectives that they wish to be included in the next U.S. Farm Bill. The objectives aim to create more jobs while providing regulatory direction for farmers.

Specifically, the industry has urged Congress to:

Regulate CBD and other ingredients derived from hemp under the existing frameworks for dietary supplement and food additives.

Address the shortage of testing laboratories and protect consumers by allowing USDA and ISO 17025 accredited laboratories to test hemp products.

Reduce regulatory requirements for hemp grain and fiber farmers via HR 3755 or S 980, and/or through a fit-for-purpose approach.

Permit hemp grain for animal feed.

Maintain the current definition of “hemp” while balancing appropriate consumer protections with continued market access to popular hemp products.

Promote justice, equity and the planet by repealing the felon ban in HR 1428, supporting hemp research at minority serving institutions, and enhancing climate opportunities through carbon credit programs.

Mandate that hemp crops should be deemed compliant unless they exceed 1% total THC, as defined by USDA.

This is the first time hemp industry leaders have joined together in alignment on a strategic legislative agenda. Last year, the effort was initiated and led by the Hemp Industries Association (HIA), the National Industrial Hemp Council (NIHC) and the U.S. Hemp Roundtable (USHR), resulting in a foundational slate of policy priorities announced in April 2023. Following ongoing negotiations and feedback from stakeholders, these priorities were refined and improved into the seven objectives above.

Farm Bills have historically played a vital role in shaping hemp policy. Just as the 2014 Farm Bill established hemp pilot programs, and the 2018 Farm Bill permanently legalized hemp, the forthcoming version could prove monumental for farmers and businesses. Endorsers express optimism for the possible outcomes.

“With the Farm Bill delayed, possibly beyond the upcoming presidential election, we have an extended window to build upon the substantial strides made this year. The remarkable unity within our industry sends a powerful message to Congress. We will seize this window of opportunity to ensure that the final package reflects and prioritizes the key objectives crucial to the growth and sustainability of the hemp industry,” said U.S. Hemp Roundtable general counsel, Jonathan Miller.

“We heard Members of Congress and their staff asking for unity in the hemp industry, and we took action,” said Patrick Atagi, president and CEO of the National Industrial Hemp Council. “The industry is now speaking with a unified voice. We know hemp creates jobs, provides direct and indirect income, supports towns, cities and municipalities through taxes and benefits society through sustainable agriculture. Congress and the federal government can grow the industry exponentially by adopting the seven legislative proposals before them.”

“We are thankful industry leaders continue to work together on the next Farm Bill to deliver clear priorities to Congress, such as protecting the current broad definition of hemp while increasing quality control standards for consumable products on the marketplace today,” said Justin Swanson, president of the Hemp Industries Association.

The U.S. Hemp Roundtable is the hemp industry’s national advocacy organization, a coalition of dozens of leading companies and organizations committed to safe hemp and CBD products. The Roundtable works in partnership with the industry’s leading national, regional and state grassroots organizations.