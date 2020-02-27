QuickChek Named One of the Best Places to Work in New York

QuickChek Corp. has been named one of the Best Companies to Work for in New York State for the eighth consecutive year.

The Whitehouse Station, N.J.-based fresh convenience market chain was once again recognized by The New York State Society for Human Resources Management and Best Companies Group, an independent firm managing Best Places to Work programs around the country.

The statewide Best Companies to Work for in New York State survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment whose practices benefit the State’s businesses, economy and workforce. Survey components include employee satisfaction and engagement.

QuickChek is one of just 27 companies selected in the large company category and one of just 75 companies honored overall.

QuickChek enjoys the rare distinction of being honored in both New York, where it has 18 stores, and New Jersey, where it has been named one of the “Best Places to Work” nine times by NJBIZ magazine. It was also named one of the America’s Best Employers by Forbes.

The family-owned company employs more than 4,500 team members and has 160 retail stores including 86 locations with fuel throughout New York’s Hudson Valley, Long Island and New Jersey.

QuickChek is proud to invest in its team members. The company’s starting pay has been above the New York and New Jersey state minimums for the past 12 years. Career opportunities abound: All of the company’s district leaders and most of its vice presidents began their careers working in a local store.

Full-time employees are offered a wide variety of affordable benefits including medical, dental and vision, as well as life insurance, a 401(k) savings plan, fitness center reimbursement and pet insurance.

QuickChek continues to buck the current economic trend, opening 34 new stores and hiring an additional 1,450 people since 2015. The privately-held company opened eight new stores in 2019 and is continuing its growth in 2020; each new store creates 45 new local jobs including eight management positions and generates approximately $1 million in tax revenue.

The company’s growth in New York is continuing as it doubles its footprint on Long Island with the recent openings of new fresh convenience market stores in Commack and Bohemia with a new store planned for Brentwood this summer.

QuickChek will be honored at an awards dinner recognizing the 2020 Best Companies to Work for in New York State on May 5 at the Albany Hilton.