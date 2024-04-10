Nuzum Drives Hot and Cold Foods at Casey’s

Brian Nuzum began his retail career in grocery at 14 years old, and today he’s developing new product rollouts and collaborative brand partnerships in the c-store space as he grows Casey’s hot and cold prepared food category.

As the senior category manager for hot and cold foods at Casey’s, Brian Nuzum has the busy job of driving category performance for the hot and cold prepared food business (excluding pizza) and the refrigerated food business across the chain’s more than 2,600 stores in 17 states.

His responsibilities include managing assortment, price, cost negotiation, vendor relationships, promotion activation and the development of innovative food offerings.

In his role, Nuzum works across departments to build collaborative teams, spearheads new launches, leads the hot and cold foods team and, most importantly, brings innovative offerings to life for hungry customers. A born leader, Nuzum is known for stepping up to benefit his team and drive growth for the company.

For all this and more, CStore Decisions is recognizing Brian Nuzum as a Category Management Leader.

Getting Started

Nuzum began his retail career at the age of 14 when he landed a job bagging groceries at the local grocery store after school and on weekends. Little did he know it would set his career in motion. Seven years later he moved into a purchasing and procurement position in the grocery chain’s corporate office.

“After 14 years in the grocery industry, I was ready for my next challenge, and after hearing positive things about the culture and people at Casey’s, I eagerly pursued a category manager position,” Nuzum said.

Nuzum got the job and spent his first four years at Casey’s working on the grocery and packaged food side of the business, focused on driving results in center store categories, before he transitioned into prepared food. For the past two years, Nuzum has been working with Casey’s culinary team to bring new and innovative food offerings to the convenience store chain’s customers.

Bringing Products to Life

In his current role as senior category manager of hot and cold foods for Casey’s, Nuzum oversees breakfast sandwiches, cold sandwiches and wraps, and exciting additions like the newly launched Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

Nuzum and his team have been responsible for managing Casey’s recent breakfast relaunch that included the September 2023 rollout of the Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich, a popular limited-time offer. Nuzum also led the development of several Casey’s brand programs in the refrigerated food category.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the accomplishments our team has achieved in just two short years,” Nuzum said.

Nuzum was also instrumental in spearheading Casey’s co-branding partnership with King’s Hawaiian and the subsequent Casey’s limited-time offer: King’s Hawaiian BBQ Brisket Sandwich.

“Casey’s King’s Hawaiian BBQ Brisket Sandwich brought together two beloved brands with a cult-like following,” Nuzum said. “This innovation and partnership showed our guests that Casey’s is dedicated to bringing high-quality food offerings that they crave.”

For Nuzum, knowing that the food he and his team create each day is being met with a positive response from Casey’s customers is one of his favorite things about his current role.

“Our team works day in and day out to develop the innovative and convenient food our guests crave, and knowing that we’re winning with our guests brings me the most joy,” he said.

Looking Ahead

In 2024, Nuzum said he is most excited for the opportunity to continue the forward momentum of the Casey’s food team and serve up more innovative offerings.

“Casey’s has a well-established process of ideation to stage gate, setting the team up for another big year,” he said.

As he looks ahead, Nuzum has his team and the goals of the company top of mind.

“Looking to the future, my immediate goal is to accelerate performance for the food business here at Casey’s and to support our stores and team members in the field so that they can execute and deliver at the highest level,” Nuzum said. “Over the long term, I’m focused on personal development and growing within Casey’s. I’m excited for the possibilities and strive to help lead Casey’s well into the future.”