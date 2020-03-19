Dash In Prioritizes People During COVID-19

The company is extending its paid time off policy for all employees, connecting with partner charities and focusing on uplifting its communities while remaining open and stocked with essentials.

As it remains open and stocked with essential items amid the COVID-19 pandemic, La Plata, Md.-based Dash In said that is prioritizing the health and well-being of its employees and customers and focusing on uplifting the communities it serves.

“It’s times like these where our differences are minimized, and the beauty of our togetherness is strengthened,” said Dash In President Julian B. Wills III. “Our thoughts and hearts are with all the families impacted by COVID-19, and as we come together to help and support those in need during these challenging times, we are proud to be part of a community that we know will rise up, united and stronger than ever.”

Dash In has extended its paid time off policies for all employees “in the event they or their loved ones become affected by COVID-19 to ensure they have the flexibility and support to safeguard their health and their loved ones.” Dash In is also actively connecting with its partner charities to help support its communities in need.

In addition, the company has increased its cleaning protocols, banned reusable cups and is working closely with its vendors to ensure that critical products such as bottled water and non-perishable foods can remain stocked.

“We will continue to dedicate efforts towards ensuring our team members, customers and local communities not only feel safe but also feel supported no matter how uncertain this current journey may seem,” the company said.