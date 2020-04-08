CBD Products Headed to Coastal Circle K Shelves

C-store chain partners with L.A.-based Ignite to supply topicals, tinctures and edibles at select stores in Carolinas, Virginia.

More than 400 Circle K stores throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia will soon carry a line of CBD products from Ignite International Brands, a Los Angeles-based global consumer packaged goods brand.

The partnership between the companies calls for the launch of two CBD gummies, two CBD sport creams, three CBD essential oils and three CBD tinctures in the Coastal Carolina Division of Circle K. The agreement marks the first U.S. Circle K division to offer Ignite products.

“Ignite’s agreement with Circle K creates a lot of momentum for us and our CBD products because it makes our products more accessible to a wider range of customers,” said Ignite President Curtis Heffernan. “We’re excited to see where this agreement takes us and we look forward to continuing to expand our presence in other divisions of Circle K in the future.”

The Ignite products will be displayed in back bar CBD sections of certain Circle K locations. Retail prices range from $5.99 to $39.99 to meet a wide range of customer needs.

In addition to the products to be carried by Circle K, Ignite also has a line of functional, performance enhancing beverages, including PH-alkaline balanced water, premium performance drinks and a gluten-free, seven-time distilled Vodka.