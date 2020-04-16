Wawa Foundation Provides Additional $250,000 for Nonprofits, Local Food Banks

Wawa is demonstrating its commitment to essential workers and everyday heroes with a video tribute, food to frontline workers and additional funds from The Wawa Foundation.

Wawa is dedicating the day of its founding on April 16 to essential workers and everyday heroes by giving recognition and resources to those helping others impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

April 16 is the date the first Wawa store opened in Delaware County, in 1964, and six years ago, the date marked the launch of The Wawa Foundation.

“As an essential business, we remain open to help everyday heroes working hard to mitigate the impact COVID-19 has on our community,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa president and CEO. “We are in awe of their strength, resiliency and will fulfill our promise of standing by their side.”

Wawa will demonstrate its commitment to these individuals with the following support:

Video Tribute to Helpers

Whether its first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, parents, and even Wawa’s very own associates, this video is a public acknowledgment to thank all the helpers who have risen to the occasion to serve and support others in this time of need. It’s a tribute to the community’s strength and an uplifting message for all:

Food to Frontline Workers

With local stores providing ongoing food donations to area hospitals, police and fire departments, Wawa will continue its commitment to supporting everyday heroes with a record-breaking donation of 3,000 meals in one week to organizations in each of the service areas.

This includes: Einstein Healthcare Network in Pennsylvania, Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Jersey, Beebe Healthcare in Delaware, Johns Hopkins Healthcare in Maryland, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System in Virginia, Northshore Medical Center in Florida and Georgetown MedStar University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

More Funds from The Wawa Foundation

The Wawa Foundation is providing an additional $250,000 for eligible non-profits and local food banks who can apply for support of hunger relief efforts in the company’s serving territory.

Interested non-profit organizations can apply at www.thewawafoundation.org by clicking “Apply for Support” on the homepage. Then, click “Begin the Submission Process” and select “Financial Support.” Finally, non-profits should include in their program ask that it is to support COVID19 Emergency Food Distribution Fund. The Wawa Foundation is currently accepting applications until funds are completely distributed.

The Wawa Foundation team will be reviewing requests quickly with approvals being communicated either through a call or via email. Submitting an application does not guarantee funding.

The Wawa Foundation is a registered 501©(3) non-profit corporation founded by Wawa Inc. to support the company’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities — and ultimately to help build happier, stronger communities. Since April 16, 2014, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have donated more than $81 million to causes supporting health, hunger and the heroes who serve our communities every day.

A chain of more than 840 convenience retail stores (over 600 offering fuel), Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.