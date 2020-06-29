Love’s Supports Military Families, Donates $125,000 to Operation Homefront

Customers can increase the donation amount by purchasing a special-edition Operation Homefront/Love’s mug, available at Love's locations beginning July 1.

Love’s Travel Stops is donating $125,000 to Operation Homefront, the national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families.

Customers can increase the donation amount by purchasing a special-edition Operation Homefront/Love’s 24-ounce mug for $7.99. The mugs can be purchased at any Love’s Travel Stop beginning July 1 while supplies last. For each mug purchased, Love’s will donate an additional $2 to Operation Homefront.

“As a company that understands the value military men and women bring to work every day, we’re proud to support Operation Homefront and its mission,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “Military families have sacrificed more than most can imagine so we’re honored — along with our customers — to help these families thrive.”

Some of the funds will go toward immediate needs related to COVID-19, which has impacted military families.

Operation Homefront provides food assistance, auto and home repair, vision care, travel and transportation, moving assistance, essential home items and rent-free transitional housing for wounded veterans and their families. Ninety-one percent of Operation Homefront’s expenditures go directly to programs that help military families.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on our veterans, service members and their families,” said retired Brig. Gen. Robert Thomas, chief operating officer of Operation Homefront. “We are grateful to our friends at Love’s Travel Stops who have joined Operation Homefront to serve America’s military families at a time when they need our support more than ever.”

Love’s operates more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more.

Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.