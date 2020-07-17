Hemp Bombs, Nature’s Script Up Their Gummies Game

Global Widget, the manufacturer and distributor of premium hemp-derived CBD products from Hemp Bombs, Nature’s Script and Perfect Paws Hemp for pets, announced it has improved its top-selling lines of CBD gummies by adding more milligrams of CBD and more gummies per package – about 50% more, on average, and in some cases nearly 70% more. The company also introduced new flavors.

“We’ve added more of what consumers and retailers are asking for, but we’re not increasing our prices,” said Donald Biedrzycki, co-founder of Global Widget. “Our gummies remain the best values in the marketplace.”

Global Widget made the improvement to its original, high -potency and sleep gummies available through two of its brands: Nature’s Script, and the iconic Hemp Bombs brand — the leading CBD brand sold in convenience stores last year, occupying five of the top 10 CBD product categories, including gummies, according to IRI 2019 market data. The company says it has sold more than 55 million CBD gummies since its founding in 2016.

In May, Global Widget added more flavors and more milligrams of CBD to its tincture oils as part of its “Year of More” campaign. Like the CBD oils, the CBD gummies are formulated, manufactured and distributed from Global Widget’s 110,000 square feet of facility space in Tampa.

“We made a large investment with our gummies and confectionary department along with our high-capacity starchless molding machines, we are infusing them with premium hemp-derived CBD and only the highest-quality ingredients,” Biedrzycki said.

The company has been able to keep prices low, he said, through efficiencies passed on by its continuous vertical integration business model, while remaining committed to implementing extensive quality control processes that adhere to current Good Manufacturing Practices.

The new gummies come in five flavors: green apple, blue raspberry, strawberry, lime and wild berry. New count sizes include bags of eight and 20 — up from five and 12 counts — and bottles of 50 and 100 — up from 30 and 60/70 counts.

The gummies are currently available in than 25,000 retail locations nationwide.