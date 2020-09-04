Uncle Bud’s Adds Magic Johnson to Celebrity Team

Uncle Bud’s Hemp & CBD, manufacturer of hemp and CBD products made in America, announced that it will partner with former NBA great Earvin “Magic” Johnson in promoting its products.

From dominating professional basketball as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers to guiding Magic Johnson Enterprises, when it comes to business Johnson has demonstrated that he has the “Magic” touch. Known as much today for his business and investment acumen as his athletic prowess, Johnson has been a pioneer and vocal advocate for the benefits of leading an active and healthy lifestyle, which this partnership brings to life.

“Magic Johnson is a legend and his success resonates both on and off the court,” said Garrett Greller, co-founder of Uncle Bud’s Hemp & CBD. “He is charismatic, influential and trusted. Uncle Bud’s Hemp & CBD is a family business – and family is central to Magic’s life, as well. The synergy between Magic Johnson and Uncle Bud’s Hemp & CBD products raises the bar to a new level as we share the love of the products and the history of the brand.”

Greller added that Uncle Bud’s is thrilled to partner with Johnson and educate folks about all the benefits behind the brand’s vast collection of hemp & CBD products.

Johnson said that his organization, Magic Johnson Enterprises, is focused on identifying category leaders with quality products that are offered at an affordable price.

“I am impressed with the founder and leadership at Uncle Bud’s Hemp & CBD,” said Johnson. “Garrett (Greller) has proven the effectiveness of the products and the company’s commitment to serving diverse communities. I look forward to working with the team to grow the company even further.”

Uncle Bud’s Hemp & CBD was born out of a necessity for effective and accessible pain relief and wellness protocol after Greller was diagnosed with arthritis at age 14, which set him on a course to create a natural, inexpensive solution to a very real problem.

The company credits its consumer loyalty to Uncle Bud’s offering of affordable and trusted non-psychoactive CBD wellness solutions with the full range priced under $30. Uncle Bud’s products are widely distributed through not only the company’s web site, but also through brick-and-mortar outlets including Kohls, The Vitamin Shoppe, Urban Outfitters, Bed Bath & Beyond and other national retailers.

Johnson joins other celebrated talents in The Uncle Bud’s Hemp & CBD family – Academy Award-winning actor and activist Jane Fonda and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Toni Braxton.

Uncle Bud’s launched in September 2018 with a single product. In less than two years, the brand has grown to now include over 72 hemp & CBD products. Its full range of hemp & CBD offerings includes products for skincare, personal care, antibacterial solutions category, and even pet care – all retailing under $30.