What is the Roller Grill?

The roller grill. The convenience store staple that has brought hungry consumers more and better choices light years beyond the one-dimensional. Thanks to the roller grill, c-store hot lunch, dinner and snack customers now have cheesy, spicy, crunchy and even sweet options.

With the addition over the last several years of international offerings like taquitos and burritos filled with chicken, beef and pork, or spring rolls and egg rolls – dressed up with American classic variations, roller grills now satisfy a broad spectrum of palates.

Don’t forget breakfast from the roller grill, either. Most lunch, dinner and snack items on the roller grill have breakfast versions. Make the effort to offer them.