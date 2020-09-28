What is the Roller Grill?

The roller grill. The convenience store staple that has brought hungry consumers more and better choices light years beyond the one-dimensional. Thanks to the roller grill, c-store hot lunch, dinner and snack customers now have cheesy, spicy, crunchy and even sweet options.
With the addition over the last several years of international offerings like taquitos and burritos filled with chicken, beef and pork, or spring rolls and egg rolls – dressed up with American classic variations, roller grills now satisfy a broad spectrum of palates.
Don’t forget breakfast from the roller grill, either. Most lunch, dinner and snack items on the roller grill have breakfast versions. Make the effort to offer them.
- First and foremost, take this one to heart – the cleanliness of your Rest Rooms will always be key to the success of your Prepared Food sales. A huge percentage of consumers equate the sight, smell and proper stocking of your Rest Rooms with the quality of your Food offerings. Further, it is not a failure that they will easily forgive you for!
- Your roller grills must be squeaky clean and full of fresh offerings that hold and deliver the promise that invites and delights your customers’ precious palates.
- Keep a close watch on the area of the grills that house the items that are not yet fully cooked and do not forget to check and wipe the fountains dispensers.
- Develop and review weekly, a planogram, based on sales, for each product that will go on the grills. Take the time to calculate the cost of everything from the raw hot dog and bun to a slice of tomato and onion so, that accurate costs can be established, and retails can be assigned. Price for profit accordingly.
- Follow the freshness standards established by food vendors by removing, noting and disposing of all “stales.” Make it clear to team members that they are NOT saving money by leaving items on the grills past freshness.
- Fresh condiments are essential. Cut and dice toppings every day. Go the extra mile by offering jalapenos, garlic, pickled onion and other flavorings, and expand on the typical ketchup and mayo and offer ranch, bleu cheese, melted cheese, chili, sour cream and guacamole. Stay on top of stocking plastic wear, napkins, paper boats, , straws, cups, lids, etc.
- Listen to your customers’ ideas for other offerings. Keep the roller grill vibrant – and it’ll keep your basket ring lively.