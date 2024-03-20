What Are the Dos and Don’ts for Hot Dispensed?

With the coming of the warm weather months, more convenience store customers reach for cold dispensed beverages, making it easier for the retailer to sell these treats.
But what about hot dispensed beverages?
A few simple dos and don’ts can turn a moribund area of the store into a revenue generator no matter the temperature.
Retailers should begin by making sure they offer a variety of the beverages and flavors that customers want. Single-origin and flavored coffees, as well as syrups with a natural element like honey, are popular.
Shoppers are also selecting decaffeinated varieties and always have an eye out for new and limited-time flavors.
Here are some more savvy dos and don’ts for building stronger hot dispensed beverage sales:
- Start with the obvious: the hot dispensed beverages area must be clearly marked — go with large, easy to read signage set high enough to spot over the shelving — so that customers can find it.
- The area must be clean, well-organized and fully stocked with items like branded, compostable cups with lids, sweeteners, stirrers, napkins and spoons.
- Make sure condiments like dairy and non-dairy creamers, fresh lemon wedges, syrups and even cinnamon are at hand.
- Tell stories. Customers are interested in background details that support their decision to buy. Use signage to relay information about individual roasts and flavor profiles. Don’t forget to do the same for the tea blends, as well.
- The majority of coffee drinkers in this country reach for a cup at breakfast, which means the station must be ready early enough and staffers ready to handle the crush.
- By the same token, don’t forget about the station by letting it get depleted or messy later in the day, when traffic wanes.
- Train store personnel to upsell specialty hot beverages. Many consumers enjoy premium offerings, and providing them can not only generate more dollars but positively impact the store’s overall brand. Bean-to-cup coffee brewing technology has won a place in c-store customers’ hearts.
- As with any other product category, promotional offers always help move product. Don’t overlook the opportunities afforded by bundling coffee, tea and hot chocolate with any number of breakfast items. In fact, a strong breakfast program will itself help fuel sales of hot dispensed beverages.