What Are the Dos and Don’ts for Hot Dispensed?

C-store retailers looking to boost coffee sales should have flavor options and condiments on hand, and the hot dispensed area should be regularly maintained.

With the coming of the warm weather months, more convenience store customers reach for cold dispensed beverages, making it easier for the retailer to sell these treats.

But what about hot dispensed beverages?

A few simple dos and don’ts can turn a moribund area of the store into a revenue generator no matter the temperature.

Retailers should begin by making sure they offer a variety of the beverages and flavors that customers want. Single-origin and flavored coffees, as well as syrups with a natural element like honey, are popular.

Shoppers are also selecting decaffeinated varieties and always have an eye out for new and limited-time flavors.

Here are some more savvy dos and don’ts for building stronger hot dispensed beverage sales: