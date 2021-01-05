CEFCO Raises $400,000 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Since 1999, CEFCO has been serving the children of its community by raising more than $5 million for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals located in Texas and other southern states.

Temple, Texas-based CEFCO Convenience Stores recently presented Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals representatives with a check for $400,000. The funds are to benefit Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center and fifteen other CMN Hospitals.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services and financial assistance for families.

The generous donation comes from CEFCO’s annual 2020 campaign that ran from Sept. 21 through Oct. 30, 2020.

In 2020, CEFCO and CMN Hospitals celebrated 21 years of partnership.

CEFCO Convenience Stores operates over 200 stores in Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Florida, employing more than 2500 team members. Since 1979, CEFCO has been committed to providing the best customer experience, every customer, every day, in every store.