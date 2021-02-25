Dandy Mini Marts Completes 16th Annual Dandy Canes Campaign

Dandy Mini Marts hosts its Dandy Canes Campaign each holiday season, from Black Friday through Dec. 26. Every dollar raised stays in the community and benefits local organizations. Dandy recently completed its 16th annual Dandy Canes Campaign. Across all 16 years the chain has raised $650,000 for hundreds of organizations in its operating areas. Despite the pandemic, Dandy Canes had its second best fundraising year ever in 2020.

CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte speaks with Dandy Mini Mart’s Marketing Director Bill Bustin about Dandy Canes and other initiatives.