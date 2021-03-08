High’s to be Awarded Safe Shop Assured Certification

The Maryland-based convenience retailer is the latest to be recognized for their commitment to a best-in-class customer experience

Today’s consumers have many choices when seeking convenient solutions for food and fuel. In order to stand out and cultivate loyalty, retailers must meet high expectations for cleanliness and safety. But it takes more than consistent execution. Much of the hard work happens behind the scenes, and retailers must communicate their commitment in ways that resonate with consumers.

Announced today, High’s is in the process of being awarded Safe Shop Assured™ certification. Implementation of Safe Shop branding will be completed at each of its 54 locations later this month.

“High’s is exactly the type of retailer we had in mind when we launched Safe Shop,” says Frank Beard, director of Safe Shop. “This is a company with deep roots in their communities that go back nearly one hundred years. They’ve always been focused on being the best and doing right by their customers. Cleanliness and safety are just one aspect of that; but it’s a story worth telling, and we’re excited to help them tell it.”

Founded in 1928, High’s traces its history to humble beginnings as an ice cream store. Growing rapidly, High’s at one point was the world’s largest ice cream retailer with more than 500 locations across the Mid-Atlantic. In 2012, Carroll Independent Fuel company acquired the company and leveraged its rich heritage for a community-focused approach to convenience retailing. Today, each of the 54 convenience stores serve their communities with a fresh food offer, low environmental impact, and a safe, welcoming, and inviting atmosphere for both employees and customers. High’s believes in a greater social responsibility and actively supports the American Red Cross, the Maryland Food Bank, and The Johns Hopkins Children’s Center among other locally based charities.

“High’s is an important part of the communities we serve,” says Michele Truelove, vice president of operations at High’s. “For more than 90 years, we have been there when our communities needed us—and there is nothing we care about more than the safety of our customers and employees. Partnering with Safe Shop was an easy decision as we pride ourselves on delighting our customers everyday with clean, safe, and inviting locations. These are unprecedented times, and High’s takes its responsibility to the communities in which we operate seriously. We will continue being there when our customers need us the most.”

Safe Shop is an industry-driven initiative to recognize operators who raise the bar for excellence. In order to earn Safe Shop Assured™ certification, retailers must satisfy a 10-point checklist of essential safety standards as identified by a panel of retailers, suppliers, and industry experts. Ongoing reviews ensure compliance and program integrity.

Having earned Safe Shop Assured™ certification, High’s will showcase its commitment to safety and cleanliness by deploying branded decals at high-visibility touchpoints. The certification will also be highlighted in upcoming digital marketing campaigns.

“As retail norms change, customers want to know that the stores they shop in are safe,” said John Lofstock, Executive Director of the National Advisory Group (NAG) and Vice President of The Convenience Store Decisions Group. “By achieving Safe Shop certification, High’s is sending a powerful message to its customers that it cares about their safety and well-being and that it is taking the necessary steps to provide a superior shopping experience.”

For more information on Safe Shop, visit www.safeshopassured.com. For more information on High’s, visit www.highs.com.