How Are C-Stores Celebrating National Hot Dog Day?

Convenience retailers are taking to social media to promote their roller grill offers ahead of the holiday on July 21.

National Hot Dog Day is coming up on July 21. Naturally, c-stores and travel stops across the country are gearing up to promote this classic, customer-favorite c-store roller grill product.

Oklahoma City-based Love’s Travel Stops, for example, announced that it partnered with Schwab Meat Co. to give away free hot dogs and half-priced drinks at 525 participating locations in 41 states through the Love’s Connect app. Customers can access the barcode for the free hot dog or roller grill item and drink discount on the Love’s Connect app on July 21. Love’s roller grill items include Schwab’s Finest Hot Dogs, Tornados, Roller Bites, egg rolls and more.

Meanwhile, Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Flying J is teaming up with Heinz and Oscar Mayer Foodservice for its #ShareaDogSweepstakes. Through Aug. 10, customers can post a photo sharing a moment or memory with loved ones and enjoying hot dogs for a chance to win a $500 Pilot Flying J gift card. Plus, customers can use the myRewards Plus app for an exclusive offer on July 21 to redeem for one free roller grill item, including 100% all-beef Oscar Mayer Foodservice hot dogs, at any participating Pilot or Flying J Travel Center.

Social media remains a great place for retailers to engage with customers and spread the word about offers and special promotions. Here’s what some c-store retailers had to say on Twitter about this upcoming holiday:

National Hot Dog Day is 7 days away. Before it arrives, we have a simple question: Are you putting ketchup on your 🌭? — TravelCenters of America (@TATravelCenters) July 14, 2021

National Hot Dog Day is all about bringing people together, and after being apart from each other for so long, we want to celebrate big this year with our Share A Dog Sweepstakes. pic.twitter.com/tdA68Ngjom — Pilot Flying J (@PilotFlyingJ) July 13, 2021

National Hot Dog Day is coming. Are you ready to relish it? pic.twitter.com/C2F67fKofq — Love's Travel Stops (@LovesTravelStop) July 13, 2021

3 … 2 … 1… blastoff 🚀

A tasty new currency is coming, and it’s going to be HOT. 🌭 #ToTheGrill @HeinzTweets pic.twitter.com/AF9BPNIq2b — QuikTrip (@QuikTrip) July 15, 2021

