Foxtrot Plans 50-Store National Expansion

Chain will strengthen focus on culinary and local products as it enters new markets that will include New York, Boston, Miami, Houston, LA and more.

Chicago-based Foxtrot announced a mass expansion, which includes an additional 50 new stores throughout the country within the next two years. With the expansion, Foxtrot will continue to power its signature 30-minute delivery and new five-minute pickup service.

The brand is already in Chicago, Dallas and Washington D.C., but will be adding New York City, Austin, Boston, Miami, Los Angeles, Houston and others to the roster. Building on the success of its current locations in shopping nexuses, Foxtrot flagship stores are currently underway in bustling neighborhoods like Chicago’s Gold Coast, D.C.’s Dupont Circle and Old Town Alexandria in Virginia, all slated to open later this year. Additionally, Foxtrot is expanding to multiple new markets in early 2022 with eyes on Austin, Miami and Boston.

New store formats will be twice as large as Foxtrot’s earliest models and feature expansive on-premises dining, enhanced cafe menus and in-store merchandising that leans into and anticipates trends within the CPG landscape.

Doubling down on its culinary approach to modern convenience, Foxtrot has tapped the former Momofuku executive chef Tae Strain to lead culinary development. Foxtrot’s new stores will amplify the a.m. to p.m. neighborhood experience, from locally roasted espresso in the morning and discovery-based shopping throughout the day to a cozy wine shop and bustling bar in the evening.

Expanding Digital Opportunity

Each aspect of the on-premises retail experience is powered by the company’s proprietary digital app, powering Foxtrot’s unique omnichannel relationship with its guests. Omnichannel customers shop the retailer an average of six times each month, spending evenly between in-store and delivery.

“We first introduced ourselves to customers through online only, rapid-delivery of our dream convenience store,” said Foxtrot Co-Founder and CEO Mike LaVitola. “In the years since, we’ve realized the pivotal role the physical shops play within neighborhoods. There’s no better way to spark discovery than by browsing shelves, and no better platform to elevate local makers than giving them a home in the neighborhood.”

LaVitola explained that, as consumer preferences shifted online this past year and delivery soared, Foxtrot was fortunate to thrive, acting as true hubs of the community when people were seeking connection.

“In an increasingly digital world, and especially as we exit the pandemic, we believe retail will continue to thrive if done right — beautiful spaces, tailored to the neighborhood, highlighting local makers and artisans, and providing a friendly, warm gathering space for all,” he added. “We can’t wait for new cities across the country to experience the Foxtrot difference.”

Foxtrot makes the joy of discovering new pantry staples and ingredients as pleasurable as discovering a new restaurant, in beautifully designed spaces. In fact, 40% of Foxtrot’s stock consists of small and local businesses and they double as a third space with an extensive wine collection (over 200 bottles on average), culinary-forward grab-and-go food, and cafes. The stores offer five-minute pickup, 30-minute delivery, and nationwide delivery.

Foxtrot also merchandises using data-driven anticipatory retail. By understanding trends in the CPG space, Foxtrot is able to be nimble with respect to in-store merchandising, anticipating what consumers will be coming through the door for, to make it easier for them to discover and purchase often, and not have the same experience each time. This approach to leading with insights — and being obsessed with trends — has driven Foxtrot to launch its own private label products in wine, ice cream and snacks.

Additionally, the brand is a well-funded venture-backed company with $65 million in funding to date and culinary credibility. Notable investors include Imaginary Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Monogram Capital Partners, Blue Hill at Stone Barns’ David Barber, David Chang, former Whole Foods CEO Walter Robb, and Sweetgreen Co-Founder Nicolas Jammet.