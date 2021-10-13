Functional CBD Gummy Options

Charlotte’s Web has added three new functional CBD gummies products: Daily Wellness, THC-Free and Immunity. These are vegan, non-GMO and available in 60-count containers. Daily Wellness is available in 15- or 25-milligram CBD strengths per serving. It comes in raspberry lime flavor with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $44.99 and $69.99, respectively. THC-Free is available in 15- or 25-milligram CBD strengths per serving and comes in mango peach flavor with an SRP of $44.99 and $69.99, respectively. With 10-milligram CBD strengths per serving, Immunity comes in lemon berry flavor with an SRP of $44.99.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc.

www.charlottesweb.com