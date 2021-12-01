Grinch and Hershey Kisses Featured in Holiday Giveaway

The Hershey’s Kisses brand and Dr. Seuss‘s The Grinch have joined forces to create a partnership that “reflects all that the holidays have to offer.”

“Naughty or nice, everyone — including the Grinch — deserves a little holiday cheer,” said Joe Gibilisco, manager of Holiday for Hershey’s, “and that’s where the Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Grinch Foils come in.”

Plus, starting now through Dec. 8, fans nationwide also have the chance to get “Grinched” by by visiting @hersheys on Instagram and Twitter and reply or comment #GrinchKisses and #Sweepstakes on the designated Grinch posts for the chance to win free bags of the sought-after sweets.

“The Grinch always has something up his sleeve, and this year it’s a seriously fun collaboration with the Hershey’s Kisses brand,” said Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. “In celebration of the first-ever partnership between our two iconic brands, we wanted to introduce a little holiday Grinch-y mischief and let our fans get in on the fun!”

Hershey’s Kisses and Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch — both known for spreading holiday cheer — have partnered this holiday season to make the most wonderful time of year that much more special with limited-edition Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Grinch Foils. Available exclusively for the holiday season, the new treats feature 10 different candy foils including the “Grinch’s up-to-something smirk, classic Grinch sayings and of course Max’s adorable floppy ears.”

As part of the partnership, chocolate lovers can visit Hershey’s Chocolate World attractions in Hershey, Pa.; New York City and Las Vegas to be immersed in the “Grinch-y mischief and enjoy décor galore, photo opportunities, an Amazing Candy Machine stuffed with the new Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Grinch foils and more!” Festivities will last through the rest of the holiday season at locations nationwide.

Rules and How to Enter

No purchase necessary to enter and win. A purchase will not increase entrants’ chances of winning. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), 18 (except 19 in AL/NE and 21 in MS) years of age and older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes began Nov. 30, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET, and ends Dec. 8, 2021, at 11:59:59 a.m. ET. For Official Rules and full details, including how to enter, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit https://www.thehersheycompany.com/en_us/home.html.

The Hershey Co. is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8 billion in annual revenues. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global children’s entertainment company focused on promoting literacy, education, self-confidence and the wonderful possibilities of a child’s imagination through the works of Dr. Seuss. The company was established in 1993 and is based in San Diego. Global endeavors include publishing, film, TV, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise, and other strategic partnerships.