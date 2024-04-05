Individually Wrapped Candy Sticks

Hilco has expanded its line of candy items with two iconic brands, KOOL-AID and WARHEADS. Hilco has joined Kraft Heinz and Impact Confections to create an old-fashioned favorite: rock candy sticks. Each pouch contains a two-pack of individually wrapped rock candy sticks. KOOL-AID’s Tropical Punch-flavored Rock Candy Sticks and WARHEADS’ Watermelon Sour Rock Candy Sticks will surely delight consumers’ sweet tooth. The new rock candy sticks will be available in four and 12-count displays per case, and there will be a four-pack for a suggested retail price between $1.99 – $2.49 beginning in May.

Hilco

www.HilcoUSA.com

Impact Confections

www.impactconfections.com

Kraft Heinz Co.

www.kraftheinzcompany.com