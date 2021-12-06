CStore Decisions’ 2021 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch

Throughout 2021, c-store retailers have grappled with ongoing challenges due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, including supply chain issues, labor shortages and continued digital disruption.

Next-generation retailers have been leading the charge in this new convenience store landscape, helping their chains adapt to the latest technology innovations, better recruit and retain quality candidates, and discover trending products. As we emerge from the pandemic, these individuals and their leadership will only become more critical as our world continues to evolve.

On the pages that follow, CStore Decisions presents the 2021 class of 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch. CStore Decisions’ 40 Under 40 is an annual list of the convenience industry’s up-and-coming leaders whose ideas and skills, either personally or as part of a team, have been responsible for helping to advance their businesses in a demonstrable way within the past 12 months.

These next-generation leaders represent some of the most promising young executives in the c-store industry today, selected from chains of all sizes across the convenience retail industry. Among them, these retailers hold a variety of positions, including CEO, category manager and vice president of marketing, to name a few.

Several are members of the National Advisory Group’s (NAG) Young Executives Organization (YEO), a growing group of emerging industry frontrunners focused on education and networking with other under-40 executives in the competitive c-store channel. Those interested in nominating young leaders for next year’s 40 Under 40 or joining YEO can contact CStore Decisions Editor-in-Chief and NAG Executive Director John Lofstock at [email protected].

Enter your information below to download the PDF to meet this year’s 40 Under 40 class.