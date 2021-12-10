‘C’ Is for Community: Meeting Shoppers’ Expectations Around Sustainability

For a number of years, the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) has argued that the “C” in its name could actually stand for community — and during the COVID-19 pandemic, shoppers seemed to agree. This emphasis on community offers important opportunities and challenges for convenience store operators, especially when it comes to meeting consumer expectations around sustainability.

“Convenience Store Customers and Sustainability: The Journey to Creating Brand Ambassadors,” the newest study from the NACS Coca-Cola Retailing Research Council (CCRRC), examines a range of convenience store shopper attitudes, particularly around issues like sustainability and social responsibility.

Shoppers surveyed spoke about the importance of their local convenience store, with some saying they simply could not imagine their community without it. This sentiment was especially strong during the pandemic, as many shoppers lauded their local c-stores for providing a safe shopping experience that was often easier than larger stores.

However, the survey also revealed that those positive consumer feelings translate into real expectations that c-stores will serve the needs of the local community well beyond providing products and services.

In those same interviews, shoppers identified a range of activities and services they would like to see c-stores offer to help customers and their communities live more sustainably. Those requests ranged from the simple (adding recycling receptacles near gas pumps) to complex (adding electric vehicle charging stations).The report includes a road map that can help individual c-store operators chart a realistic course of action as they determine which sustainable activities are most impactful, while also balancing feasibility.

For businesspeople who may question whether such activities benefit their bottom line, the survey paints a clear picture: 68% of frequent shoppers report that a company’s environmental reputation has a moderate to very strong impact on purchase intent. Not to mention that many sustainability initiatives — such as the use of energy-efficient lighting, coolers and store design — can reduce costs.

The study also makes clear that shoppers are largely unaware of sustainability efforts already underway by retailers, indicating the need for improved communication.

For example, if stores are switching to more energy-efficient lighting or construction, or even simply partnering with local charities and food banks, shoppers say they want to hear about it. Retailers would be wise to use social media, in-store signage, emails and text updates to highlight these efforts.

And sustainability isn’t the only issue of importance to c-store shoppers. Those same shoppers also want c-stores to be active in local charities, compensate employees fairly and encourage employees to support community causes. And, at the very minimum, nearly all shoppers expect companies to operate ethically.

For more insights and recommendations, the full report may be downloaded for free at ccrrc.org.