ACE Applauds US Senate’s Defend the Blend Bill

A bipartisan group of senators sponsored the bill, which aims to prohibit the US EPA from retroactively reducing RVO levels.

The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) applauded the introduction last week of the Defend the Blend Act. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced the legislation, which would prohibit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from retroactively reducing Renewable Volume Obligations (RVO) levels once they are finalized, including the 2020 RVOs.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, sponsored the bill, and Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, signed on as cosponsors.

American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO Brian Jennings issued the following statement:

“ACE thanks these bipartisan senators for introducing the Defend the Blend Act to help ensure EPA and oil refiners follow the law when it comes to the Renewable Fuel Standard,” said ACE CEO Brian Jennings in a statement. “In light of last week’s proposed retroactive cuts to the 2020 biofuel blending obligations, this bill makes clear that going back in time and revising targets that already self-adjusted not only goes against congressional intent but is likely illegal.”

Jennings called on the EPA to “quit playing politics” when it comes to administering the program and instead look to it as an important tool to immediately make progress toward decarbonization goals for the transportation sector.

Last month, Reps. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa; Rodney Davis ,R-Ill.; Angie Craig, D-Minn.; and Ron Kind, D-Wis.; introduced companion legislation (H.R. 6071) in the U.S. House.