Why Are C-Stores Converting to LED Lighting?

LEDs offer high energy efficiency and have more durability compared to other types of lighting.

Energy efficiency and the cost savings that comes with it are the primary reasons behind the general shift to LED lighting.

When it comes to store operations, convenience stores need to determine which products and systems work for them to best satisfy their finance, sustainability and efficiency goals. Many c-stores are finding light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs to be the best lighting model to serve their needs.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Saver, compared to other types of lighting, LED bulbs last longer, are more durable and emit better- or comparable-quality light.

Go Time, which currently operates seven stores and incorporated LED lighting in its six new builds since 2016, decided on the LED model specifically for its high efficiency. The LEDs contributed to the store’s overall energy savings, which led to financial savings.

LED lighting can be utilized in both the interior of the store and the forecourt.

Neon Marketplace, for example, which currently operates four stores, implemented LED lighting in its ceiling lighting, emergency lighting, canopy lighting and area lighting fixtures.

Go Time’s LED lighting is also used in the suspended ceiling and canopy, in addition to exterior soffits and pole lights, which have double or triple LED heads.

LED Efficiency

LED bulbs’ efficiency is due to a range of factors, including low heat and the emission of light in a specific direction.

In comparison to incandescent bulbs, which release 90% of their energy as heat, and compact fluorescent light (CFL) bulbs, which release 80% of their energy as heat, LEDs emit a small amount of heat, based on Energy Saver statistics.

Additionally, since the LED emits light in a specific direction, it has a reduced need for reflectors and diffusers that trap light, which is the case for other types of lighting, according to Energy Saver.

LED lighting can also save maintenance time. Since LEDs tend to last longer, c-stores will not need to replace them as often.

According to Energy Star, the lifetime of LEDs is determined by the estimate of when the light output decreases by 30%, since they don’t typically burn out.

LEDs can last up to three- to five-times longer than CFLs and 30-times longer than traditional incandescent bulbs, as stated by Energy Saver.