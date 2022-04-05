What’s the Difference Between CBD Soft Gels and CBD Oil?

Customers interested in cannabidiol (CBD) can select a number of different forms, from gummies to soft gels to tinctures to oils. New CBD customers often have questions about what form is right for them. Today we’ll look at CBD soft gels and CBD oil.

CBD soft gels are easy-to-swallow capsules containing CBD that customers ingest orally. This is one of the most popular ways to consume CBD. CBD soft gels are tasteless and easy to consume and digest, which are a few of the reasons some customers prefer them over gummies, which tend to be flavored and require chewing.

CBD oil can be a newer concept to CBD neophytes. CBD oil is ingested orally using a dropper to place a few drops under the tongue. CBD oil isn’t tasteless like CBD soft gels, which can cause some customers to shy away from the product, if they don’t like the taste or mouthfeel of the oil. Some experts suggest that CBD oil allows for quick absorption into the body and has better bioavailability, meaning it allows a greater proportion of CBD to enter the body’s circulation, which can produce a fast and strong effect.

Customers who are new to CBD might especially gravitate toward soft gels, which are familiar, as most people have taken pills or vitamins before. The dosage is also clear and easy follow, compared to an oil dropper. Soft gels are also ideal for those who are planning to consume CBD on the go. For one, CBD soft gels are easy to consume discretely compared to CBD oil. CBD oil could be harder to travel with and could result in leaks or spills inside a bag if the cap isn’t secured properly. But experts suggest it could take longer for CBD soft gels to produce an effect compared to CBD oil.

At the end of the day, both products have benefits, and different customers may gravitate toward one or the other at different times.

When selling CBD products, it’s crucial to have an array of product forms, even if CBD is just a small section in your retail shop. CBD customers like to experiment and try different forms as they enter the CBD marketplace. They might start with soft gels but later want to add CBD oil to their routine as well. To become a destination for CBD customers, make sure employees can advise customers on the benefits of the various forms and encourage them to return to try different options.