How Minuteman Food Mart Ensures a Consistent Customer Experience Across 44 Stores

By Ray Abramson, MeazureUp Chief Operating Officer

Founded in 1946, Campbell Oil Company is a third generation family owned and operated business. Minuteman Food Marts, their convenience store division, has been making travel easier and more comfortable for motorists in North and South Carolina for almost 50 years. Locations are staffed by friendly sales associates offering fuel, snacks, hot and cold beverages and a variety of grocery items. Sites also offer automatic car washes, ATMs and credit card processing at the pump for people on the go. Minuteman Food Mart strives to be the one-stop convenience store of choice for customers by delivering value and unparalleled service to each and every guest who drives in, but outdated operational systems were creating challenges.

Until recently, local managers were handling daily operations at Campbell Oil’s 44 Minuteman Food Mart stores with pen and paper, creating to-do lists manually and checking tasks off one by one. Performance assessments lacked data, posing obstacles to adequate supervision and dependably uniform customer experience across locations. Chris Postlewaite, Senior Director of Retail at Campbell Oil Company, realized that he needed help. He reached out to the MeazureUp team for a demo.

MeazureUp’s mobile app provides multi-unit operators with data that helps manage the operational consistency that was previously missing at Minuteman Food Marts. Minuteman executives quickly understood that these digital checklists would help them turn information into action.

Postlewaite says, “I used other tools before that meeting, but I knew immediately that MeazureUp was right for us. It’s intuitive and easy to use. I particularly liked that I can assign pictures, notes, or follow up action items to each task.” He decided to partner with MeazureUp on the spot.

Creating Digital Checklists

DailyChex is MeazureUp’s digital checklist solution for businesses. It empowers shift managers to ensure that operations are running smoothly and efficiently by automating daily checklists. With DailyChex, employees are held accountable. Opening and closing processes become systematized. Cleanliness is improved.

Postlewaite finds the app’s dashboard particularly useful. He says, “We can easily track what is completed and not completed and take action much more quickly than in the past. I can see photos, offer notes, and recommend corrective steps immediately.” Minuteman Food Mart managers and shift workers now use DailyChex to monitor cleanliness, customer service, food safety, merchandise and the quality of general store operations.

Meeting High Standards

MeazureUp’s site visit tool AuditApp , has quickly become essential to Minuteman Food Mart operations by ensuring that outdoor cleanliness, customer service, restrooms, and sales floor operations all meet corporate standards every day. The app is still being rolled out in the company’s locations, but Postlewaite and his team are confident that by streamlining processes and providing an environment that exceeds customer expectations, they will see a quick return on Campbell Oil’s investment in MeazureUp.

Ray Abramson, Chief Operating Officer of MeazureUp, says, “We are excited to offer Minuteman Food Marts the same high-quality, customized experience that we offer all of our customers. We know that they will generate revenue by speeding up processes, providing more actionable data, and upping accountability.”

Improving Corporate Citizenship

When asked what else is satisfying about his decision to partner with MeazureUp, Postlewaite makes one more point. By eliminating binder after binder of checklist and audit printouts, the company is not only becoming more efficient. It is reducing expenses by cutting back on paper consumption and taking an important step toward being a greener corporate community member.

Boosting the Bottom Line

Now, a month into implementation, Chris Postlewaite is pleased with his decision to partner with MeazureUp. “We are still rolling out the new systems,” he says, “but I see huge operational improvements already. Creating cadences and processes for your stores is definitely worth the time and money.”

Sponsored content by MeazureUp