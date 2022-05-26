Are CBD Topicals Better Than Edibles?

While edibles might be more popular, topicals are still an important CBD segment for c-stores.

Whether to use cannabidiol (CBD) topicals or edibles can come down to personal preference.

The numbers reveal that edibles are the most popular with customers. For one, the edibles segment is a broad category encompassing gummies, capsules, and food and snack products containing CBD. Because most customers are familiar with taking a pill or eating a gummy, it’s a comfortable entry point for many consumers.

Brightfield Group’s, “US CBD Market Sizing Q4 2021,” found topicals are projected to bring in $15.2 million in 2022 in the c-store channel. Meanwhile, capsules alone are expected to total $14.3 million in 2022, and gummies are projected to bring in $42.3 million.

Still, many people prefer CBD topicals, and c-stores that are looking to be a destination for CBD purchases are stocking both types of products. Topicals can be just as effective as edibles. In fact, many CBD customers use both edibles and topicals for different needs. They may turn to edibles to feel more relaxed but prefer topicals when they have muscle aches or pains, since topicals can be applied locally. Topicals may not be the best choice for people with sensitive skin, while edibles might not be the first choice for someone with digestive issues.

The range of CBD products that customers can apply topically is growing. The CBD beauty and personal care segment is offering new innovations in creams and lotions that include CBD, and the segment is projected to bring in $6.3 million in 2022, per Brightfield Group. The price points on CBD topicals can vary greatly, and c-stores are encouraged to include a range of price points to appeal to customers.

Which segment is best comes down to customer preference and individual needs. C-stores can cater to both customers with a diverse CBD set that includes both topicals and edibles.